First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Saturday, July 10 — Water Day Celebration (open to the public), 1-4 p.m., water, treats, and lots of fun, free but accepting donations toward Malawi Medical Missions to install pumps to those without clean water in Africa
Sunday, July 18 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. All services are in person (no registration is necessary) or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations
Tuesday, July 20 — Knitting, 6 p.m.; Softball, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 23 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
EASTER anniversary
Effingham Area special Teaching Education in Religion (EASTER) will celebrate its 45th anniversary with a special service at 2 p.m. July 25 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shumway.
A reception in the church hall will follow the service.
EASTER is an interdenominational program for adults with special needs in the Effingham area that provides Christian education, fun and fellowship for the attendees.
The biweekly sessions are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham beginning in September and extending through May. Due to the outbreak of the COVID virus, most classes since March 2020 have been canceled. The program hopes to resume regular sessions in the fall.
The program is staffed by volunteers and supported by donations from area churches and organizations.
The public is invited to attend the anniversary service and reception.
St. Paul's Lutheran
St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sigel will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the church with an open house Aug. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church hall. The celebration was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.
Former pastor, the Rev. John Oberdeck, will deliver the sermon at a special service at 10:30 a.m. Oberdeck was serving the congregation as pastor in 1980 when the former church building was destroyed by fire.
Construction of a new church building began later that year and the current building was dedicated in August 1981. The Rev. Earl Brown is the present pastor of the congregation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.