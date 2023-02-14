First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross and also online via the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 21: Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday Service, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26: Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., chapel at The Cross.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 11:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection for February is canned chicken or tuna.
