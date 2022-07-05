First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, July 12 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Church Softball, 8:40 p.m.
Friday, July 15— Youth Lock-in, time to be determined
Sunday, July 17 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, July 10 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.; Gospel Music Group Concert, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 11 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13 — Story Time, 10 a.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 14 — Stephen Ministries, 4:45 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8 — NYG Group departs for Houston, 6 a.m.
Saturday, July 16 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:.
Wednesday, July 6 — Staff Meeting, 8 a.m.; United Women in Faith/UMW, 1 p.m.; Committee Meeting, 6 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 7 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Friday, July 8 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 9 — Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 10 — Worship, 9 a.m.
Monday, July 11 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Committee meetings, 6 and 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12 — Brookstone Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Committee Meeting, 6 p.m.; Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.; Church Softball Game, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13 — Staff Meeting, 8 a.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 14 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Friday, July 15 — Shower Ministry, 11 a.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 16 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.; Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 17 — Worship, 9 a.m.
