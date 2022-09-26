Watson Baptist

Visit http://watson-baptisthcurch.com for a prayer list, devotionals and a link to facebook.com/Watson-Baptist-Church-120748741272402, where sermons are livestreamed Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. and church service at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:

Saturday, Oct. 1 — Louisville Association Meeting, 4:30 pm., Iola

Sunday, Oct. 2 — The Lord's Supper will be offered during worship service

Collections from the donation box in October will go to The Shriner's.

Tags

Trending Video