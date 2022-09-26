Watson Baptist
Visit http://watson-baptisthcurch.com for a prayer list, devotionals and a link to facebook.com/Watson-Baptist-Church-120748741272402, where sermons are livestreamed Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. and church service at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Saturday, Oct. 1 — Louisville Association Meeting, 4:30 pm., Iola
Sunday, Oct. 2 — The Lord's Supper will be offered during worship service
Collections from the donation box in October will go to The Shriner's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.