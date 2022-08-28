First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8 — Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 — Young Adult Dinner and Axe Throwing Gathering, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection for September is soup/stew.
