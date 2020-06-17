Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, released the following schedule of activities:
Saturday, June 20
3 p.m. Reconciliation
4 p.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Church; must sign up in advance by calling the parish office, 217-347-7177
Sunday, June 21
8:30 a.m. Mass; must sign up in advance by calling the parish office, 217-347-7177. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook, SacredHeartChurchandSchool, and available on Sacred Heart Effingham YouTube page.
10:30 a.m. Mass; must sign up in advance by calling the parish office, 217-347-7177
7 p.m. Mass in Spanish
June 22-25
8 a.m. Reconciliation
8:30 a.m. Mass. Mass will also be live streamed on Facebook, SacredHeartChurchandSchool, and available on Sacred Heart Effingham YouTube page.
