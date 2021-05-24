Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Sunday, May 30 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 2 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 6 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 9 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, May 30 — Worship Service with Senior Recognition and Blessing of the Floors, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, June 1 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; “Neighborhood Church” Book Study, noon; Softball, 7:20 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.; “Neighborhood Church” Book Study, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3 — All Committee Meetings
Friday, June 4 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA; Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
