First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, April 19 — Worship Music Practice
Friday, April 22 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Saturday, April 23 — Bowling, 4 p.m.; Dinner Club, 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 24 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Wednesday, April 20 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Friday, April 22 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23 — E-cycle and Plant Swap, 8 a.m. to noon; Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 24 — Worship, 9 a.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.; Confirmation Class, 10:30 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 3 p.m.; Youth Group, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 25— Quilters, 9 a.m.; SPRC Meeting, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26 — Brookstone Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, April 23 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
