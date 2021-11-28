First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, Dec. 5 — Christmas Cantata during Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.; Children’s Christmas Play Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m.; Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 — Yoga, 9 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5 — Worship (Children's Christmas Program), 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 6 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Green Team Meeting, 6 p.m.; Education Meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Small Group Study (Abraham Class), 2:30 p.m.; Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; AA meeting, 7 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Small Group Study (Jeremiah Class), 6 p.m.; AA Meeting, 7 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m.; Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; EASTER Class, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 6 — Today's Light Review, 4:30 p.m.; Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Pastor Circuit Meeting (Wheeler), 9 a.m.; Board of Trustees, 4 p.m.; Lydia Guild at Burdick's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 — Stephen Ministry Office, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3-4 p.m; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Advent Services, 12:15 and 6:15 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.; Live Nativity, 6-8 p.m.
