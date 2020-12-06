First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Friday, Dec. 11 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Sunday, Dec. 13 — Sunday morning service is online only at 9:30 a.m. via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL.
Wednesday, Dec. 16 — Advent Devotional posted at 3 p.m. via YouTube or the church's Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL. Join Pastor Katie for this brief time of centering and reflection.
Friday, Dec. 18 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA; Drive-Thru Live Nativity, 6-8 p.m., church parking lot
