First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, March 14 — Communion Service, 9:30 a.m. In-person service at the church is by registration only. Sign up by contacting the church at 217-342-6272. Service is also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
Tuesday, March 16 — Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17 — Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 19— Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, March 14 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.; Board of Youth, 9 a.m.
Monday, March 15 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17 — Lent Services, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 20 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
