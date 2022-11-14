First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross. There are no online services at this time temporarily. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Monday, Nov. 21 — FACE Christmas Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m., The Cross
Tuesday, Nov. 22 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m., The Cross
Sunday, Nov. 27— Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m.; Cantata, Rehearsal, 11:30 a.m.; Kids' Club K-5th Grade Advent Party, 5 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday School begins at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on church’s Facebook page. Youth Group meets Sundays, Dec. 4 and 16, at 10:15 a.m. Junior Youth Group meets at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m. Men’s Group meets every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Pick-It-Up Effingham meets every third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. On Wednesdays, Handbell rehearsal is at 6 p.m., Alleluia Choir rehearsal at 7 p.m. and Cantata rehearsal at 7:45 p.m. Every second and fourth Tuesdays of each month is Brookstone Bible Study at 9 a.m. and Abraham Small Study Group at 3 p.m. Prayer Meeting is every second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3 — March to the Manger, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4 — Children's Christmas Program with March to the Manger, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10 — Choir Cantata, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11 — Choir Cantata, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 — Handbell Cantata, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18 — Handbell Cantata, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Worship with Communion, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day Worship, 10 a.m.
Canned food is accepted for Catholic Charities.
