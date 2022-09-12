First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Book Study “Addicted to Hurry,” 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24 — Kids Club (K-5) PJ, Movie and Popcorn, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25 — Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service 10:15 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection for September is soup/stew.
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday School begins at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on church’s Facebook page. Youth Group meets Sundays at 4 p.m. Junior Youth Group meets at 4 p.m. Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 9 and 23. Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m. Men's Group meets every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Pick-It-Up Effingham meets every third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. On Wednesdays, Handbell rehearsal is at 6 p.m., Alleluia Choir rehearsal at 7 p.m. and Cantata rehearsal at 7:45 p.m. Every second and fourth Tuesdays of each month is Brookstone Bible Study at 9 a.m. and Abraham Small Study Group at 3 p.m. Prayer Meeting is every second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24 — Centenary Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1 — E-Cycle, 8 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Oct. 5 — United Women in Faith/UMW, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21 — Shower Ministry, 11 a.m.
Canned food is accepted for Catholic Charities.
