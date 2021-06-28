First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, July 4 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. All services are in person (no registration is necessary) or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; Coffee, Doughnuts and Conversation, 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, July 6 — Softball, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 9 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
