First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, July 19 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 21— Softball, 6 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, July 24 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.
