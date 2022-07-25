Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:.
Monday, Aug. 1 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Committee Meetings, 6 and 7p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2 — Church Softball Game, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 — Staff Meeting, 8 a.m.; United Women in Faith/UMW, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6 — Worship with Holy Communion, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7 — Worship with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 8 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Committee meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Brookstone Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Church Softball game, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Staff Meeting, 8 a.m.; Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Committee Meetings, 10 and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13 — Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14 — Worship, 9 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net, via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, July 31 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; no Children's Sunday School; Rummage Sale Set-Up, 11:30 a.m.; Rummage Sale Drop-Off, noon-1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1 — Rummage Sale Drop-Off, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Today's Light Review, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2 — Rummage Sale Drop-Off, 4-6 pm.; Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Yagow Zoom Meeting, 7 pm.
Thursday, Aug. 4 — Rummage Sale, 3-7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5 — Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6 — Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's; Women's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's; Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-noon; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
