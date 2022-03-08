Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Wednesday, March 16 — UMW District Meeting, 9 a.m.; Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.; Allleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 17 — Jacob Study Group, 3 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 18 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.; Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 20 — Worship, 9 a.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 3 p.m.; Youth Group, 4 p.m.
Monday, March 21 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Mission Committee Meeting, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22 — Brookstone Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.
