St. John's Lutheran
St. John's Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m. drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John's Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
All services at the church are by registration only at this time. You may sign up on the website, or join online on the church's Facebook page, St. John's Lutheran Church - Effingham, IL., for Sunday service. It is also available on the church's website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or you can watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, July 4 – Praise Band Rehearsal, 8 a.m.; worship services 4 and 5:30 p.m. Please sign up on website.
Sunday, July 5 — Worship services 8 and 10:30 a.m. Please sign up on website
Monday, July 6 — Board of Trustees Meeting, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7 — Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8 — Staff Devotion and Meeting
Thursday, July 9 — Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
