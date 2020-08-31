First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Friday, Sept. 4 — Men's Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby's IGA
Sunday, Sept. 6 — All Sunday morning services at the church are by registration only at this time or join online via YouTube or the church's Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL. Services are at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sign up to attend at Effinghampresbyterian.org or contact the church office at 217-342-6272 or Pastor Katie at 404-783-2147; Scavenger Hunt, 3 p.m., sign up at Tinyurl.com/FPCEScavenger.
Friday, Sept. 11 — Men's Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby's IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 5 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6 — Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; Transfer the Blessings, 9:15 a.m., Trinity Rooms
Monday, Sept. 7 — Office closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8 — Board of Social Ministry, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Meeting with Parents, 5-6 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10 — Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Spiritual Conversations Workshop, 9:30 a.m.
Church directory photos postponed until 2021.
Larry Brandt Golf Outing Sept. 19.
