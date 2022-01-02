St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Jan. 8 — Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's; Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Undecorate the church, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.; Financial Peace Class, 9:15 a.m.; Home Fires, 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Call Committee, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12 — Stephen Ministry Office Hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 12:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Financial Peace Class, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.