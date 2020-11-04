First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

Saturday, Nov. 7 — Fill Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, 9 a.m., church

Sunday, Nov. 8 — Sunday morning service is now online only at 9:30 a.m. via YouTube or the church's Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — PW Program on "Thankfulness: The What, Who, and When of It," 6 p.m., Sanctuary

Friday, Nov. 13 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA

