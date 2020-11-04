First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Saturday, Nov. 7 — Fill Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, 9 a.m., church
Sunday, Nov. 8 — Sunday morning service is now online only at 9:30 a.m. via YouTube or the church's Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL.
Wednesday, Nov. 11 — PW Program on "Thankfulness: The What, Who, and When of It," 6 p.m., Sanctuary
Friday, Nov. 13 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
