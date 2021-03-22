First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:

Outdoor Labyrinth open to all during Holy Week.

Sunday, March 28 — Palm Sunday parking lot worship service, 9:30 a.m.; Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt following worship

Tuesday, March 30 — Knitting Group, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 — Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 — Maundy Thursday Communion Service, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 2 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA; Good Friday Service, noon

