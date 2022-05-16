First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Monday, May 23 — Chick on Lit Book Club, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 26 — Softball Game, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 27 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, May 29 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, May 22 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Food Pantry Open House, 8:15 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, May 23 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Lutheran Care Board of Directors, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24 — CID Board of Directors – Springfield, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, May 25 — Quilt Tying, 12:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 26 — Golden Eagles, noon
Saturday, May 28 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 29 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; No Sunday School; Fifth Sunday Door Offering (Golden Eagles)
Monday, May 30 — Office closed; Memorial Day Observance, 10:30 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery
