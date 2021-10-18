Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Visit http://watson-baptisthcurch.com for a prayer list, devotionals and a link to facebook.com/Watson-Baptist-Church-120748741272402, where sermons are livestreamed Sundays at 10:30 am.
Sunday, Oct. 24 — Wiener Roast, 5 p.m., church, hot dogs will be provided, bring a side dish; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, Oct. 24 — Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group Meeting (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Messy Church Dinner, 5:30 p.m./program, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Oct. 24 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education–Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; Circuit Youth Rally, 6 p.m., church
Monday, Oct. 25 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Lutheran Care Board of Directors, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 — Altar Guild, 5 p.m.; Voters Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Classes, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28 — Evergreen Chapel, 10 a.m.; Lakeland Chapel, 10:45 a.m.; Golden Eagles, noon; Stephen Ministry, 12:30-4 p.m.; Adult Catechism Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 — Reformation; Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
