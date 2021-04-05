First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, April 11 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
Wednesday, April 14 — Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 16 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, April 11 — Worship Services with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, April 12 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.
Saturday, April 17 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m
