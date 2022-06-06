First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Wednesday, June 8 — VBS, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 9 — VBS, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 10 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Saturday, June 11 — Youth to Montreat Conference
Sunday, June 12 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Youth at Montreat Conference
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Wednesday, June 8 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Board of You, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 9 — Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
