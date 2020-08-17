St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
All services at the church are by registration only at this time. Those who would like to attend may sign up on the website, or join online on the church’s Facebook page, St. John’s Lutheran Church – Effingham, IL., for Sunday service. It is also available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Aug. 22 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23 — Worship services with Backpack Blessing, 8 and 10:30 a.m., sign up for 10:30 service; Sunday School Staff Meeting, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 24 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Catechism Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
New church directory photos Oct. 15-17 and 22-24. Online sign-ups will begin Aug. 20. In-person sign-ups will begin Aug. 29 and 30 after services.
Sunday School will resume on Aug. 30.
Coming up Saturday, Sept. 19, Larry Brandt Golf Outing.
