First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, July 11: Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, July 16: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross chapel; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Effingham Episcopal Fellowship
On Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m., the Effingham Episcopal Fellowship will have a service and celebrate Holy Eucharist in the Chapel at The Cross. All baptized Christians are welcome to receive communion in the Episcopal Church.
After announcements by Father Mike Clark, pianist Sandra Nichols will play the Processional Hymn “I Want to Walk as a Child of the Light," a hymn written in 1966 by Kathleen Thomerson.
Lay Eucharistic Minister Danny Shuler will act as Lector for the readings. The first reading will be from The Book of Zechariah. This section of the Book of Zechariah comes from what is called by scholars “Second Zechariah”. Its setting is a time of instability in the Jewish nation.
Shuler will then lead the congregation in reciting portions of Psalm 145. This psalm of David, a hymn, describes the character of God. It's an alphabetical or acrostic psalm. Each verse begins with the next letter of the Hebrew alphabet.
The second reading will be from Romans, Chapter 7, verses 15-25. Paul's section of his letter to the Christians in Rome concerns inner conflict. He writes about sin's power over man's soul. He says we must place ourselves under God's mercy in Christ.
Clark will read the Gospel lesson from Matthew, Chapter 11. In this section of Matthew's Gospel, he uses several quotes from Jesus to explain the nature of God, such as “My yoke is easy, and my burden is light."
Shuler will then deliver a sermon based on the readings. Clark will lead the congregation in reciting the Nicene Creed and prepare for Holy Communion. Nichols will then play “Here, O My Lord, I See Thee Face to Face," a hymn written by Hoaratius Bonar of Scotland in the mid-1800s.
After communion Nichols will play the recessional hymn “Be Thou My Vision”, a hymn written about 600 A.D. in Ireland.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran in Shumway will have Vacation Bible School from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, for ages 3-12.
To preregister, call 217-663-2577.
