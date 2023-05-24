First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, May 30: Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 1: All Committee Meetings, 6:30 p.m., various locations
Friday, June 2: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods
Saturday, June 3: El Shaddai Home Fundraiser Breakfast, 7 a.m., Cornerstone Christian Church
Sunday, June 4: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., chapel at The Cross; Church On-the-Go, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection for May is canned pasta with easy-open lid.
