Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Monday, Nov. 1 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Education Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2 — Small Group Study (Abraham Class), 2:30 p.m.; Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3 — Member Care Committee Meeting, 9:30 a.m.; Esther Unit of UMW Meeting, 11:30 a.m.; Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; AA meeting, 7 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4— Small Group Study (Jacob Class), 6 p.m.; AA Meeting, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6 — Worship, 6 p.m. (All-Saints Weekend)
Sunday, Nov. 7 — Worship, 9 a.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 10 a.m.
