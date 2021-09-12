Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Sunday, Sept. 18 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Bible Study, 6 p.m.
Irene Spilker, 80, of Altamont, died at 1:16 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Lutheran Care Center, Altamont. Arrangements are pending at Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
