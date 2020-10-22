Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Saturday, Oct. 24 — Online Raffle Drawing live on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, 9 a.m.; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; Mass, 4 p.m., sign-up is encouraged, but not required, sign up by calling the parish office 217-347-7177.
Sunday, Oct. 25 — Rosary before Mass, 8:10 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; RCIA Class, 11:30 a.m.; Mass in Spanish, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26-27 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m., will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page
Wednesday, Oct. 28 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m., will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; PSR Class, Sacred Heart School, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m., will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page
Friday, Oct. 30 — Reconciliation, 8 a.m.; Mass, 8:30 a.m., will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; Fill the Pantry Pumpkin Fundraiser for Catholic Charities, cash donations accepted in the school parking lot, 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.