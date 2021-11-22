St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Nov. 28 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 29 — Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1 — Stephen Ministry Office Hours, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; EASTER Class, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Friday, Nov. 26 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Sunday, Nov. 28 — Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, noon; Children’s Christmas Play Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.; Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2 — All Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.