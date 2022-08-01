First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Worship Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13 — WBGL Harvest for Hope Family Concert for Youth Group, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14 — Worship Service including Blessing of the Backpacks, 9:30 a.m.; Packing for the Picky: Healthy School Lunches, 1 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net, via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Aug. 7 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; no Children’s Sunday School; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 8 — Board of Education, 6:15 pm.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 pm.; Food Pantry, 3-4 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.; Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Stephen Ministry, 4:45 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13 — Usher/Communion Assistant Appreciation Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
