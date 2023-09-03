Watson Baptist Church
The Watson Baptist Church will have its 128th Annual Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 am.
Pastor Ray Gurney from Oak Grove, Missouri, will give the sermon. A potluck will follow the service. Everyone is welcome.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.