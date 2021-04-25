First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, May 2 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. Coffee, doughnuts and conversation available on the patio at 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, May 4 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church
Wednesday, May 5 — Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 6 — Committee meetings, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 7 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
