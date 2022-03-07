First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, March 13 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Palm Sunday Cantata Rehearsal, noon; Adulting 101: Emergency Planning for Families, 5 p.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Monday, March 14 — Ladies Book Club studying “Fifty Things That Aren’t My Fault: Essays from the Grown-Up Years” by Cathy Guisewite, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16 — Effingham Unit 40 Preschool Screening, 8 a.m.; “The Way” Lenten Study, 6:30 p.m.; “Jesus and John Wayne” Book Study, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 17 — Effingham Unit 40 Preschool Screening, 8 a.m.; Session Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 18 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
“Walk to Jerusalem” is a journey through Lent that encourages members of all ages to increase their physical activity, spiritual growth and cultural awareness through an imagined walk to Jerusalem. The church will be collecting and tracking miles from Ash Wednesday, March 2, to Easter Sunday, April 17. A "mile" is 20 minutes of any form of continued spiritual, physical or volunteer activity. To log your participation, go to https:/tinyurl.com/FPCWalk or write it on the cards found in the Narthex.
