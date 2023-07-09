First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
July 17-19: VBS joined with Centenary United Methodist Church, 8-11:30 a.m. with a special program at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18: Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 20: JOY (Just Older Youth) Group to attend Missouri Botanical Gardens Chihuly in the Gardens Exhibit. Leave church at 3:30 p.m. (RSVP was required)
Friday, July 21: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, July 23: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross chapel; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection is feminine hygiene products.
