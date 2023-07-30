First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities: All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Tuesday, Aug. 8: Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Softball, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, Aug. 13: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., The Cross chapel; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection is men's and women's underwear.
