First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Sunday, Feb. 13 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16 — Effingham Unit 40 Preschool Screening, 7:30 a.m.; Yoga, 9 a.m.; Messy Church (all ages), 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:15 p.m. program
Friday, Feb. 18 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Feb. 13 — Lutheran Care Benefit Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m.; Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 14 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Adult Catechism Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16 — LCMS "Best Practicies" Conference – Arizona; Stephen Ministry Office Hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 12:30-3 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — Arizona Conference
Friday, Feb. 18 — Arizona Conference
Saturday, Feb. 19 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m., Pastor Glenn Strochsein
Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Wednesday, Feb. 16 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — AA Meeting (open), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.; Worship, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20 — Worship, 9 a.m.; Alleluia/Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.; Youth Group, 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m.
