St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Sept. 19 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.; Directory Photos, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — LWML Fall Rally, 9 a.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Meeting, 5 p.m.; Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 — Evergreen Chapel, 10 a.m.; Lakeland Chapel, 10:45 a.m.; Stephen Ministry, 12:30-4 p.m.; Adult Catechism Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.