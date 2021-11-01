First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Saturday, Nov. 6 — Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7 — Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, noon; Club 345 (grades 3-5), 4:30 p.m.; Youth Group Meeting (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; Messy Church Dinner, 5:30 p.m./program, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Nov. 6 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's; EASTER Class, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.; LYF Spaghetti Supper, 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 8 — Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 — Pastor's Conference, 9 a.m., Immanuel, Altamont; Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 — Stephen Ministry Office Hours, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Class, 1 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, office closed.
Saturday, Nov. 13 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
