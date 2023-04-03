Episcopal Fellowship
On Wednesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m., the Effingham Episcopal Fellowship will celebrate the Holy Eucharist at The Chapel at the Cross.
After announcements by Father Mike Clark, pianist Becky Lustig will open the service by playing the hymn, “Lord, Who Throughout These 40 Days,” a melody written in 1562.
Lay Eucharistic Minister and Postulant for Holy Orders Danny Shuler will act as Lector for the Bible readings. The first reading will be Isaiah chapter 50:4-9. This is Isaiah's third of four Servant Songs.
Shuler will lead the congregation in reciting Psalm 70 and then read from the Letter to the Hebrews 12:1-3. Father Clark will read a portion of the Holy Gospel according to John 13:21-32. This is John's story of how Satan entered into Judas Iscariot and caused him to betray Jesus.
After the Gospel reading, Father Clark will preach a sermon on the readings, lead the reading of the Nicene Creed and prepare for Holy Communion. Lustig will end the service by playing the 1850s hymn, “Go to Dark Gethsemane."
