First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Saturday, March 26 — An Understanding Approach to Dementia Care, 10 a.m., registration is required at go.illinois.edu/DementiaCommunication.
Sunday, March 27 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School (all ages), 10:30 a.m.; Palm Sunday Cantata Rehearsal, noon; Youth Group (grades 6-12), 6 p.m.
Monday, March 28 — Ladies Book Club studying "Driving Miss Norma", 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29 — Worship Music Practice, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30 — “The Way” Lenten Study, 6:30 p.m.; “Jesus and John Wayne” Book Study, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, April 1 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods
Saturday, April 2 — Glow Party/Dance, 6:30 p.m.
“Walk to Jerusalem” is a journey through Lent that encourages members of all ages to increase their physical activity, spiritual growth and cultural awareness through an imagined walk to Jerusalem. The church will be collecting and tracking miles from Ash Wednesday, March 2, to Easter Sunday, April 17. A “mile” is 20 minutes of any form of continued spiritual, physical or volunteer activity. To log your participation, go to https:/tinyurl.com/FPCWalk or write it on the cards found in the Narthex.
