First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Friday, Feb. 5 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Sunday, Feb. 7 — Sunday morning service is online at 9:30 a.m. All services at the church are by registration only. You may sign up by contacting the church at 217-342-6272. Service is also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
Friday, Feb. 12 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.