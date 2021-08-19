St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, Aug. 22 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Bible Class, 9:15 a.m.; Church Picnic, noon, Ballard Nature Center
Monday, Aug. 23 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Staff Devotion and Meting, 1 p.m.; Shepherding Our Strays, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26 — Evergreen Chapel, 10 a.m.; Lakeland Chapel, 10:45 a.m.; Golden Eagles, noon; Stephen Ministry, 12:30 and 4 p.m.; Adult Catechism Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
