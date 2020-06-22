St. John's Lutheran
St. John's Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activies:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m. drive-thru only
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John's Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can watch these live or anytime after noon. You can also watch previous recordings.
All services at the church are by registration only at this time. You may sign up on the website, or join online on the church's Facebook page, St. John's Lutheran Church - Effingham, IL. for Sunday service It is also available on the church's website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube. Or you can also watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, June 27 – Praise Band Rehearsal, 8 a.m.; worship services 4 and 5:30 p.m. Please sign up on website
Sunday, June 28 — Worship services 8 and 10:30 a.m. Please sign up on website
Wednesday, July 1 — Staff Devotion and Meeting
