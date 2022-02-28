St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, March 5 — Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.; Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m.
Sunday, March 6 — Worship Services with St. Paul, Minnesota, Concordia University Band, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, March 7 — Today's Light Review, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8 — Quilt Tying, noon: Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.; Adult Catechism Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9 — Lenten Services, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Quilt Tying, 1:15 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 5 p.m.; Hand Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 10 — Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 11 — Country Rhodes Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m.
