First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, March 7 — Service, 9:30 a.m. In-person service at the church is by registration only. Sign up by contacting the church at 217-342-6272. Service is also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL; Youth Easter Activities (grades 1-5), 1 p.m., church
Wednesday, March 24 — Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 26— Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, March 21 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, March 22 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24 — Lent Services, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Confirmation, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
