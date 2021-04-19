First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, April 25 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. Coffee, doughnuts and conversation available on the patio at 9 a.m. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
Wednesday, April 28 — Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 30 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, April 25 — Worship Services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, April 26 — Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27 — Voters Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Adult Confirmation Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 1 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Service, 5:30 p.m
